



Dozens of hand-held candles brought light to a dark sidewalk in Dundalk where a 15-year-old girl was killed earlier this week by an alleged drunk driver who ran off the road.

Trinity Brooks died while she was walking home Tuesday evening.

Police said 30-year-old Jennifer Jean Jones was driving drunk and had nearly 100 mini bottles of liquor in the car when she hit Brooks. Jones kept going after the collision, hitting a tree, driving through a fence and three backyards before coming to a stop.

Jones is now charged with negligent homicide in Brooks’ death.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Brooks’ brother Xavior Reinhardt helped organize Friday night’s vigil to remember his sister. He said he’s overwhelmed with the response.

“It’s a lot of people coming out to show their support and their love of my family and show their love for my little sister,” he said.

The turnout was larger than expected; in fact, there weren’t enough candles to go around.

In the crowd were people who knew Brooks as well as complete strangers.

“I can’t say it makes me feel better but it makes me feel a little bit less of a weight on my shoulders knowing that there are so many people that care about my family – care about what happened to my sister,” Reinhardt said.

As for Jones, Reinhardt said he’s not ready to forgive her yet.

“I can’t forgive her — not now. I want her to feel the consequences of her choices. I want her to feel the regret for taking my little sister from me,” he said.

Funeral services for Brooks are set for Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Connelly Funeral Home in Dundalk.