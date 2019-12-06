Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — K-9 Chief, the University of Maryland Police Department’s explosive detection dog, died Friday after battling cancer.
Chief was born in North Carolina in 2010 and was one of four K-9 officers that joined UMPD in 2012, the department said.
During his seven years with the department, Chief helped provide security sweeps for events with former President Barack Obama and the Dalai Lama as well as helping other law enforcement agencies at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and the Merriweather Post Pavillion, among others.
The black lab was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 but continued to work while undergoing treatment.
