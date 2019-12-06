UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Waldorf man was found guilty Thursday in the 2017 murder of 23-year-old Rondell Foo.
Darius “Dirty” Wilson was found guilty of first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in Foo’s death.
Prince George’s County police responded to an apartment complex in District Heights for reports of a man, later identified as Foo, lying on the ground on November 21, 2017.
Foo had been shot 11 times and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police found video footage from the apartment complex that showed a man with a handgun walking back to the area where the body was found and found Wilson’s burner phone that he used to call and send Foo a message asking him to meet shortly before he was found shot to death, police said.
Wilson identified himself as the individual in the surveillance footage.
His sentencing is scheduled for February 7, 2020; he is facing life plus 20 years in prison.
“This conviction is another example of justice being served. I am grateful for the extraordinary amount of time and effort the prosecutor put into this case to ensure some level of peace for the family of Rondell Foo. Mr. Wilson’s actions were unacceptable and he will pay the full price for his malicious behavior,” State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.