



Want to visit Santa Claus while he’s in town? Take your family and head toward the closest place to get your holiday season’s picture with Santa.

Arundel Mills Mall

Located at 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover, come take your holiday photos with Santa!

Click the link above for information on dates and package pricing.

Christmas Village In Baltimore

Located at 501 Light Street in Baltimore, bring the kids and family including your four-legged friends to make Christmas memories by taking pictures with Santa and Gingy the gingerbread man!

Click the link above for information on dates and tickets.

Eastpoint Mall

Located at 7839 Eastpoint Mall in Baltimore, Santa Claus has arrived at Eastpoint Mall waiting for families and their pets to take pictures with him.

Click the link above for information on dates and package pricing.

Harford Mall

Located at 696 Belair Rd in Bel Air, families and their furry friends can take pictures with Santa.

Click the link above for information on dates and package pricing.

Marley Station Mall

Located at 7900 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie, pets and children can enjoy getting their picture taken with Santa Claus himself!

Click the link above for information on dates and package pricing.

Mondawmin Mall

Located at 2301 Liberty Heights Avenue in Baltimore, Mondawmin Mall offers photos with Santa that your child or pet can partake in.

Click the link above for information on dates and package pricing.

St. Pius X School Pajama Party with Santa

Located at 6432 York Road in Baltimore, guests can enjoy food, making holiday crafts, pictures with Santa, a family-friendly holiday movie and a tree and wreath sale.

Click the link above for information on dates and tickets.

The Baltimore & Ohio Railroad Museum

Located at 901 W. Pratt Street in Baltimore, family and friends will have the opportunity to enjoy train rides and photos with Santa aboard the Mile One Express.

Click the link above for information on tickets and dates.

The Mall in Columbia

Located at 10300 Little Patuxent Parkway in Columbia, stop by to enjoy holiday activities and take pictures with Santa while he’s in town.

Click the link above for information on dates and package pricing.

The Point in Towson Pictures with Santa

Located at 523 York Road in Towson, Santa Claus will be expecting to take photos with humans and fur babies. Let Santa know your wishlist and receive a complimentary gift from his bag!

Click the link above for information on dates and tickets.

The Shops at Kenilworth

Located at 800 Kenilworth Drive in Towson, come visit Santa and get your picture taken this holiday season!

Click the link above for information on dates and package pricing.

Towson Town Center

Located at 825 Dulaney Valley Rd in Towson, check out Santa’s booth where you can bring your child or pet to take pictures with Santa!

Click the link above for information on dates and package pricing.

White Marsh Mall

Located at 8200 Perry Hall Blvd in Baltimore, White Marsh Mall offers a perfect opportunity for friends and family to take a picture with Santa!

Click the link above for information on dates and package pricing.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan