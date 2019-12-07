ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — An Annapolis MS-13 gang member was sentenced to federal prison Friday.
Marlon Cruz-Flores, 24, was sentenced to 38 years in federal prison for conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise and for using, carrying and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, in connection with his MS-13 gang activities.
According to Cruz-Flores’ plea agreement, from about 2015 through 2017, he was a member and associate of the Hempstead clique of MS-13 and participated in a racketeering conspiracy that included assaults, murder, attempted murder, robbery and drug trafficking.
Specifically, Cruz-Flores admitted that he participated in the murder of a suspected rival gang member, and conspired and attempted to murder two victims in Annapolis.
In addition, between January 2016 and February 2017, Cruz-Flores and other MS-13 members sold marijuana to raise funds for the gang.
The drug proceeds were used for the purchase of more narcotics, weapons and to send to MS-13 members and associates in other states and in El Salvador.
United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended HSI, ATF, Anne Arundel Police Department, the Annapolis Police Department, and Anne Arundel State’s Attorney Office.
