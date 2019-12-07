COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Saturday marked the 18th annual Shop With a Cop program in Baltimore County.
One-hundred Baltimore County Police officers and 102 children from the 10 precincts celebrated the special day.
The children and their officer “buddies” completed their holiday shopping with money provided by the Optimist Clubs of Baltimore County.
Each child received $100 to spend as the chose.
“Got some stuff for his little brother, stuff for himself,” a Baltimore County Police officer said. “He’s having a great time, he’s been smiling all morning.”
After shopping, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt meet with the children and the officers at the Outback restaurant in the Hunt Valley Towne Centre for breakfast.
This Baltimore County Police Department tradition is the largest event of its kind in the state.
