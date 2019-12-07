Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed Saturday night in northwest Baltimore.
Police were called to the 5200 block of Cuthbert Ave. around 7:10 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her body.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
You must log in to post a comment.