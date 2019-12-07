BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating two separate double shootings that happened within an hour of each other in east Baltimore on Saturday night.
The first double shooting happened around 7:25 p.m. along the 900 block of N. Eden Street.
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found two shooting victims.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
The second double shooting happened around 8:01 p.m. along the 1100 block of E. North Avenue.
Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and found two shooting victims.
The first victim, an adult male, died from his injuries. The second victim, a female, suffered a graze wound to her shoulder.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
