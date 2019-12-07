LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed and another injured after a pedestrian-involved crash in Prince George’s County on Saturday night.
Maryland State Police were called shortly after midnight to northbound US-1, just north of Mulberry Street in Laurel, for a report of a collision involving two pedestrians.
Preliminary investigation revealed the driver was traveling north on Baltimore Ave. in the right lane when his vehicle struck the two pedestrians who were in the roadway and not in a crosswalk.
The driver, identified as Garcia Chaney, remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Chaney did not appear to be under the influence of any substance at the time of this collision, according to police.
The two pedestrians struck were identified as Daniel Benzinger, 26, and Kathryn Lea, 27.
Both victims were taken to Laurel Regional Hospital. Benziger was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Lea sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack. The investigation is continuing.
