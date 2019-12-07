Five Iron Golf
New to 415 S. Central Ave. in Harbor East is Five Iron Golf, a sports bar and golf lesson and games venue.
In addition to lessons, the chain business offers leagues, practice time, simulator rentals, kids programs, special events and a kitchen and bar serving small plates and beer. With five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, it is off to a promising start.
Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori
Head over to 2748 Lighthouse Point E. in Canton and you’ll find Naked Grill Sushi & Yakitori.
Thai fried rice, a variety of curries, vegetable spring rolls, drunken noodles and salmon with green beans, chili peppers and basil are among the menu options, in addition to sushi. It is being welcomed by patrons with four stars out of four reviews on Yelp.
Annoula’s Kitchen
Over 1065 S. Charles St., Suite 142 in Federal Hill and you’ll find Annoula’s Kitchen, a spot to score sandwiches and desserts.
Among the featured dishes are Maryland crab soup, strawberry arugula salad, a frittata with sweet potato, roasted kale and tomato and a variety of sandwiches, breads and pastries. So far, it has five stars out of three Yelp reviews.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
