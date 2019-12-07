BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Following a busy holiday weekend that saw nearly 1.15 million drivers traveling on roadways in Maryland, gas prices locally and nationally saw minimal fluctuation.
Maryland’s statewide Thanksgiving gas price average was four cents higher than last year’s average, but saw a slight drop this week.
East Coast gasoline stocks increased on the week and winter weather curbed gasoline demand, leading to a decrease in prices in some areas.
The gas price average in Maryland today is $2.46, which is down two cents in the last week, and four cents from last month, but is up 12 cents from this date last year.
Friday’s national gas price average is $2.58, unchanged in the last week, down four cents in the last month and up 14 cents from this time last year.
