BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after a shooting in north Baltimore late Friday night.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Greenmount Ave. around 11 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Northern District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
