BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person of interest was taken into custody Saturday in connection to several recent fires in southwest Baltimore.
Since December 2, 2019, there have been 17 fires reported. Five of these fires have been ruled arson and the others remain under investigation.
Each fire has occurred in a vacant home and there have been no injuries reported.
The most recent fires occurred on December 6, in the 2400 block of Christian Street, 500 block of S. Bentalou Street, 200 block of Furrow Street and 300 block of Furrow Street. All four of the fires have been ruled arson.
Baltimore City Firefighters also confirmed a fire along the 1900 block of Wilkens Ave. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.
On December 2, 2019, a 27-year old man was arrested in connection with an arson that occurred in the 1900 block of Ramsey Street.
