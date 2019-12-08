BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Baltimore County Police officer has been charged with rape and assault, according to Baltimore County Police.
25 year-old Anthony Michael Westerman has been charged with two counts of second degree rape and three counts of second degree assault, according to Baltimore County Police.
Westerman has been a Baltimore County officer since 2013 and had worked in the Essex area most recently.
The case was initiated when Baltimore County Police received information that concerned allegations against Westerman. The Special Victims Unit began their investigation and pursued charges.
According to Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt, “the allegations made in this case are reprehensible and are not representative of the values and ethics of the Baltimore County Police Department. As a result of a thorough investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau, the officer has been arrested and has been suspended without pay.”
Anthony Westerman is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.
