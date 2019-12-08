Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a homicide in west Baltimore from early Sunday morning.
Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of N. Payson Street for a report of an injured person, and when they arrived they found a man inside with stab wounds to his body.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
