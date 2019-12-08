ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — After a gunman opened fire in a classroom at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday, the United States Naval Academy has confirmed one of the victims killed was a graduate of their 2019 class.
“The Naval Academy family is devastated to learn one of the three victims in the Naval Air Station Pensacola shooting was one of our own, Ensign Joshua Kaleb Watson, Class of 2019.” They said in a Facebook statement Sunday morning.
He had reported to Pensacola to begin the aviation training pipeline last month. Friday morning, a man identified as a Saudi military officer entered a classroom at the air station and opened fire with a handgun, killing three navy sailors and injuring two sheriff’s deputies before the shooter was shot and killed by one of the deputies.
Eight other people were injured. The attack is being investigated as an act of terrorism, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.
A mechanical engineering major, Watson was a member of the 10th company and captained the 2018-2019 Rifle Team, the academy said.
“Our hearts are heavy and with the families and friends of Ensign Watson, Airman Haitham, and Airman Apprentice Walters, who gave the ultimate sacrifice at the onset of their Naval service.” The academy said.
