BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another week, another milestone for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is the second QB to ever rush for 1,000 yards in a single season, joining Michael Vick in the achievement.

With a seven-yard run, Jackson reached 1,000 rushing yards. He is now 23 yards behind Michael Vick for the single-season rushing mark by a quarterback.

The Ravens are up 24-9 with seven minutes left in the game.

