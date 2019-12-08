Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another week, another milestone for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson is the second QB to ever rush for 1,000 yards in a single season, joining Michael Vick in the achievement.
With a seven-yard run, Jackson reached 1,000 rushing yards. He is now 23 yards behind Michael Vick for the single-season rushing mark by a quarterback.
#Ravens clinch playoff berth with win over Bills…@wjz
🏈9 wins in a row for #Baltimore
🏈L. Jackson throws 3 TDs
🏈Lamar now needs 23 YDS to break QB rushing record
🏈6 sacks for Ravens D
🏈Secondary holds J. Brown/C. Beasley to combined 7 REC for 55 YDS
Photo of Day👇 pic.twitter.com/scu1Ob6Auj
— Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) December 8, 2019
The Ravens are up 24-9 with seven minutes left in the game.
