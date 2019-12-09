  • WJZ 13On Air

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police believe fog to be a contributor to a crash in Glen Burnie involving 11 vehicles in four separate crashes in the area of westbound I-695 at MD-295.

The initial crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. Monday morning and involved just two vehicles, but then moments later the next crash involved three vehicles trying to slow in time for the first crash, which led to a chain reaction of two other crashes.

Two people were taken to area hospitals. Other drivers and passengers from the vehicles involved stayed at the scene and were not injured.

State police responded to the scene, and the investigation is continuing.

