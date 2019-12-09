BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot, one fatally, in separate shootings in southwest and central Baltimore late Sunday night, police say.
Officers were called to the 1900 block of Griffis Avenue at 9:30 p.m., where they found a shooting victim.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries. He’s been identified as 31-year-old Glen Wilson.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.
Shortly before at 9:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Madison Avenue, where they found an 18-year-old man who had been shot at least once, police said.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives from the Central District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
You must log in to post a comment.