BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crowds of people hung out in Hampden on Sunday for the annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade!

Santa Claus rode in on a motorcycle sleigh and even Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer made an appearance.

It’s been a tradition in the city for more than four decades.

WJZ’s own meteorologists Meg McNamara and Chelsea Ingram were there, and local high school bands and cheerleaders marched down Falls Road.

Families in the crowd tell us they enjoy coming out to see their neighbors and the floats!

