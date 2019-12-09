  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The Baltimore County police officer charged with rape and assault on three separate occasions has been denied bond Monday.

25-year-old Anthony Michael Westerman has been charged with two counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree assault, according to Baltimore County Police.

Westerman has been a Baltimore County officer since 2013 and had worked in the Essex area most recently.

This story is developing. 

