BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a man who has allegedly run a scheme in which he sells fake newspaper subscriptions door-to-door for at least a year.
Police said Matthew Aldao, 33, travels to different neighborhoods in the county and surrounding areas claiming to work for the Baltimore Sun, Dundalk Eagle and Washington Post in order to sign customers up for fake subscriptions. After having victims fill out a fake subscription form, he then asks them for $20 to $60 for an initial subscription fee.
Aldao often targets the elderly and will try to get background information on a person before arriving at their home, police said.
Anyone who may have been a victim of the scheme or who spoke with Aldao but didn’t buy a fraudulent subscription is asked to call police.
