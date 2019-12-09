Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Rail Station in Anne Arundel County will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its $4.7 million renovation on Tuesday.
The renovated station includes an expanded seated waiting area, phone and computer charging access, new ticketing facilities, a new concession area and upgraded restrooms, transportation officials said.
BWI Rail Station was originally dedicated 39 years ago on October 23, 1980.
The ceremony will take place at BWI Marshall Rail Station, located at 7 Amtrak Way, at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
