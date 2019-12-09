ADELPHI, Md. (WJZ)– A vehicle crashes into a home in Prince George’s county, leaving one person dead.
It happened on College Heights Drive and Steed Court around 12:30 Monday morning.
The driver was trying to escape police after a traffic stop.
Police say the car lost control, going into the home.
The passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries, and no one in the home was injured, however the driver was pronounced dead on scene. The collision occurred at approximately 12:30 am. Detectives are on scene working to determine the circumstances that lead up to the crash.
College Heights Drive was closed from the 70000 block up to Steed Court due to the investigation.
