ADELPHI, Md. (WJZ)– A vehicle crashes into a home in Prince George’s county, leaving one person dead.

It happened on College Heights Drive and Steed Court around 12:30 Monday morning.

The driver was trying to escape police after a traffic stop.

Police say the car lost control, going into the home.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the car had minor injuries, while no one in the home was hurt.

College Heights Drive was closed from the 70000 block up to Steed Court due to the investigation.

 

