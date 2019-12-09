Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Deandre Sleet, Kiara Wesley, Local TV, Talkers, Timothy Moriconi


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — De’Andre Sleet has been found guilty in the 2018 murder of 25-year-old Baltimore resident Timothy Moriconi.

Sleet had been charged with shooting Moriconi in the head in Federal Hill on September 27. 2018.

Deandre Devon Sleet

RELATED STORIES:

Last week, Kiara Wesley, who pleaded guilty in the case, said in court she was driving Sleet the night of the murder.

Timothy Moriconi.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

Comments