BALTIMORE (WJZ) — De’Andre Sleet has been found guilty in the 2018 murder of 25-year-old Baltimore resident Timothy Moriconi.
Sleet had been charged with shooting Moriconi in the head in Federal Hill on September 27. 2018.
Last week, Kiara Wesley, who pleaded guilty in the case, said in court she was driving Sleet the night of the murder.
