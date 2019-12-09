ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Gregory Slater will be the new Secretary of the Maryland Department of Transportation on Monday.
Slater currently serves as Administrator of the State Highway Administration, and Chair of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ Transportation Data Management and Analytics Committee.
A native Marylander, he is also a 1997 graduate of Towson University.
“Greg Slater has committed his career to public service, and has earned a reputation around the country as an innovator who is tireless and relentless about transportation solutions,” said Governor Hogan. “Greg will continue to lead our efforts to advance the once-in-a-generation Beltway Accord to address some of the worst traffic congestion in the country. With his decades of experience, Greg is sure to build on our balanced approach to infrastructure, including record investment in transit, as leader of the Maryland Department of Transportation.”
Slater will succeed Secretary Pete K. Rahn, who has led the Maryland DOT since Gov. Hogan took office in 2015.
Secretary Rahn is heading home to New Mexico, Hogan’s office said Monday.
“I want to thank Pete Rahn for his outstanding service to our state over the last five years,” said Governor Hogan. “Under his leadership, we have made record investments in transit, advanced the Purple Line—the largest transit project of its kind in North America—secured the Beltway Accord and the Traffic Relief Plan, and resurfaced or improved more than half of our state highway system.”
Slater’s appointment, subject to Senate confirmation, is effective January 10, 2020.
