(WJZ)- While Sunday’s 24-17 win over the Buffalo Bills provided plenty of reasons for Ravens fans to celebrate, there was also some cause for concern as well. The team’s top tight end and leading receiver, Mark Andrews, suffered an injury in the first quarter that forced him to miss the rest of the game.
Asked about the injury in his post-game press conference, head coach John Harbaugh told the assembled media that the injury is “not serious” adding that Andrews told him that he’ll be back on Thursday.
“Mark is not serious, maybe a thigh bruise type of thing,” Harbaugh said. “Anthony [Levine] is not serious, ankle. Both those guys told me they’d be back Thursday. We’ll see how that goes as the week goes on.”
Levine also left Sunday’s game with an ankle injury. On a short week with only three days before the New York Jets come to town, it could be difficult for both players to make a return, but the good news is that neither injury appears serious enough to keep them out long-term.
In Andrews’ case, that is extremely important as the 23-year-old tight end leads the team in receptions (54), yards (707) and touchdowns (7) on the season. Both Nick Boyle (2 catches 10 yards 1 TD) and Hayden Hurst (3 catches 73 yards 1 TD) stepped up in his absence, but having Andrews is integral to the Ravens attack.
Due to the fact that this week is a short one, the team could be more cautious in returning Andrews to the lineup, particularly against a Jets team that is dealing with a litany of injury issues themselves.
Thursday night’s game between the Ravens and Jets is set for an 8:20 p.m. kick off.
