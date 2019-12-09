Comments
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a quad injury in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a quad injury in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.
Harbaugh said the injury happened during a fourth-quarter play after which the Bills’ Trent Murphy was flagged for roughing the passer.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Ravens Clinch Playoff Spot With 24-17 Win Over Bills
- Ravens Have 96% Chance To Earn Top Seed In AFC After Win Over Bills, Patriots Loss
- Mayor Young Calls On Baltimore To ‘Light The City Purple’ For Ravens
- Mark Andrews’ Injury Is ‘Not Serious,’ Ravens’ Tight End Could Be Back Thursday
- Ravens TE Hayden Hurst Continues To Make Name For Himself, Scoring Career-Best 61-Yard TD
Jackson played the rest of the game but appeared to be limping on the practice field Monday. The team’s injury report listed him as limited participation.
Harbaugh said the injury is not considered serious.
The Ravens will take on the New York Jets on Thursday in Baltimore.
You must log in to post a comment.