OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a quad injury in the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday.

Harbaugh said the injury happened during a fourth-quarter play after which the Bills’ Trent Murphy was flagged for roughing the passer.

Jackson played the rest of the game but appeared to be limping on the practice field Monday. The team’s injury report listed him as limited participation.

Harbaugh said the injury is not considered serious.

The Ravens will take on the New York Jets on Thursday in Baltimore.

