BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The country’s second-largest parking company has been ordered to pay a $155,000 settlement as part of a consent decree after firing three Baltimore-based employees based on their national origin, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said Monday.
The EEOC said LAZ Parking laid off three employees, two of whom were of Moroccan descent and one of whom was of Ethiopian descent, when the company switched to an automated payment system.
The operations manager reportedly mocked one of the employees’ accents and said the trio were being laid off because of the broken English.
The EEOC reportedly filed a lawsuit after trying to settle with the company first.
The company will pay the employees the $155,000 in lost wages and damages as well as be bound by a consent decree for two years enjoining it from discriminating based on national origin, the EEOC said.
