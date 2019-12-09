CROFTON, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel police are investigating a commercial robbery at a store in Crofton Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the Peace of Crofton store located at 1268 Crain Highway around 1:50 p.m. for a reported robbery.
The clerk said a man entered the store and made a small purchase. When the clerk opened the register, the man pepper sprayed him, took the cash and fled on foot south toward Route 3, police said.
He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for exposure to pepper spray.
The man was described as 20-25 years old, five-foot-nine, heavy build, short hair, full medium length beard, wearing a blue coat and blue jeans, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-4720 or 410-222-4700.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
