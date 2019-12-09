DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have charged a suspect they say is responsible for sexually assaulting a child on December 2 outside of Norwood Elementary School.

Royal Jamar Robert Quinn, 24, of the 3000 block of Wayne Avenue, has been charged with attempted kidnapping, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, robbery, false imprisonment, assault and theft.

Quinn is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.

