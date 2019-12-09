Comments
DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police have charged a suspect they say is responsible for sexually assaulting a child on December 2 outside of Norwood Elementary School.
Royal Jamar Robert Quinn, 24, of the 3000 block of Wayne Avenue, has been charged with attempted kidnapping, second-degree rape, third-degree sex offense, robbery, false imprisonment, assault and theft.
Quinn is currently being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied bail status.
You must log in to post a comment.