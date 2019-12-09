ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after an unlocked 2010 Lexus sedan was stolen Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of Madison St where the car’s owner had left open a 2010 Lexus sedan with the keys inside and it was stolen between 1 a.m. to 8 a.m.
Shortly after, they saw the sedan being driven past them in the area where it was initially stolen from, police said.
When they turned around the sedan was gone.
The sedan was found parked on Medgar Evers St around 4:10 p.m. with two people inside.
The driver, 30-year-old Troy Bynum, was also the suspect using the stolen credit card at the Royal Farms, police said.
Bynum was arrested and charged with motor vehicle theft, theft and possession of CDS paraphernalia.
He was released by the District Court Commissioner on his own recognizance.
The passenger, 45-year-old Annette Galloway, was charged with possession of CDS paraphernalia and released on a criminal citation.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
