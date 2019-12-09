  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, MDTA Police, Talkers, Toys For Tots


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority announces their newest officer, S. Claus, will be assigned to help out at Toys for Tots toll sites all across Maryland and the Port of Baltimore.

Officer S. Claus will partner with MDTA helpers to collect new, unwrapped toys on December 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

MDTA police will hold collections at the following toll sites:

  • The Baltimore Harbor and Fort McHenry tunnels (I-895/I-95)
  • The Bay Bridge (US 50/301)
  • The Francis Scott Key Bridge (I-695)
  • The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge (US 301)
  • The Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge (US 40)
  • The Intercounty Connector (MD 200)
  • The Dundalk Marine Terminal

For more information on Toys For Tots or how you can volunteer with S. Claus, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments