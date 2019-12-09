Mark Andrews' Injury Is 'Not Serious,' Ravens' Tight End Could Be Back ThursdayThe Ravens top pass catcher left Sunday's win over the Bills in the first quarter but his head coach says the injury is not serious.

'This Win Means Something To All Of Us': John Harbaugh Gives Impassioned Speech To Ravens After Victory In BuffaloThe Ravens head coach praised his players for their effort and fighting through adversity in Sunday's 24-17 win over Buffalo.

Ravens Have 96% Chance To Earn Top Seed In AFC After Win Over Bills, Patriots LossThe Ravens chances of having homefield advantage throughout the playoffs are looking pretty good after Sunday's games.

Mayor Young Calls On Baltimore To 'Light The City Purple' For RavensHe's asking all Baltimore residents and businesses to show their support for the Ravens in their primetime home game this week, by "bathing Baltimore City in purple light".