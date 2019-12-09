Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority announces their newest officer, S. Claus, will be assigned to help out at Toys for Tots toll sites all across Maryland and the Port of Baltimore.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
Officer S. Claus will partner with MDTA helpers to collect new, unwrapped toys on December 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
MDTA Police welcomes Officer S. Claus. The newest officer assigned to Toys for Tots collection sites starting tomorrow through Thursday, Dec. 12, from 6 to 9 a.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Details https://t.co/sIq6nfBEZK #MDTAPNews #ToysForTots #MDHelps pic.twitter.com/utYhEJMcQJ
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) December 9, 2019
MDTA police will hold collections at the following toll sites:
- The Baltimore Harbor and Fort McHenry tunnels (I-895/I-95)
- The Bay Bridge (US 50/301)
- The Francis Scott Key Bridge (I-695)
- The Gov. Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge (US 301)
- The Thomas J. Hatem Memorial Bridge (US 40)
- The Intercounty Connector (MD 200)
- The Dundalk Marine Terminal
For more information on Toys For Tots or how you can volunteer with S. Claus, click here.
