ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re going to have a program dealing with airplanes, it helps to have an airplane, but they can be expensive.

Luckily Anne Arundel County Schools didn’t have to worry about the cost.

The 1972 Sabreliner 40 is the newest teaching tool at the Center of Applied Technologies North, a technical high school in Anne Arundel County.

“You have to have the right equipment in order to mimic the career path that these kids will be interested in following,” Principal Dan Schaffhauser said.

The school will use the plane to give hands-on experience in its new aviation training program.

“We have always had an interest in adding to our transportation division at the school and this is a perfect addition for it,” Schauffhauser said.

The plane, along with spare parts and tools, was donated by aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman. It was originally used to test radar.

“The work we do here is kind of unique, so it requires a lot of craftsman-like skills and that’s exactly what the plane will be used for in it’s new like in the educational environment, which is really great,” said Northrop Grumman Chief Test Pilot Matt Taylor.

The plane can go a long way in helping to train future airplane mechanics.

“But there’s still a need in our industry for people who can use their hands on a machine, to change it, modify it, make it better, and that’s what this airplane is going to be used for and that’s exciting,” Taylor said.

The aircraft will be transferred to Tipton Airport, and the Aviation Maintenance training program will begin next year.