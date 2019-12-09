  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles are auctioning a number of items for charity during the annual winter meetings, including a baseball signed by Orioles legend Cal Ripken, Jr.

Other items up for bid include baseballs signed by Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer and Brooks Robinson and a chance to have lunch with 2019 American League All-Star John Means.

The auction will raise money for five charities that work on research, care and awareness of ALS.

To see the full auction website, click here.

