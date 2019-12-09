BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You can join the Orioles at Camden Yards for festive family fun at the Orioles Winter Warm-Up this weekend!
Folks can shop at local holiday gift shops on Eutaw Street while enjoying a complimentary hot chocolate and coffee, or a bite from local food trucks including Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, Dunkin’, Dough Boy Fresh Pretzel Company and more.
Donations will be collected at the ticket windows nearest to Gate A before entering through the gate, and you can park for free in Lot A.
The event is free for 2020 Birdland members and $5 or a coat donation for non-Birdland members.
Visitors can donate cash or coats that will benefit Paul’s Place, which provides programs, services and support for the Washington Village/Pigtown neighborhood and the surrounding Southwest Baltimore communities.
The first 1,000 attendees will get an Orioles sherpa blanket.
For a full list of attractions and food vendors, click here.
