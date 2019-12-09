ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after several juvenile suspects allegedly burglarized a man’s garage Saturday afternoon.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Acton Rd where a caller reported several juvenile suspects entering an open garage while the owner was working in the yard at around 3 p.m.
When a neighbor confronted the juveniles, they ran out of the garage leaving behind two of their bicycles, police said.
The neighbor was able to stop one of the juveniles, an 11-year-old boy from Annapolis.
He was charged with burglary and trespassing and released to a guardian.
The owner of the Schwinn and specialized mountain bicycle were not found.
Anyone with information in regards to this investigation is asked to call 410-280-CLUE.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
