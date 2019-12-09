Comments
LANDOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are hoping the public can help them solve a 26-year-old Landover man’s murder.
Officers were called to the 2400 block Pinebrook Avenue where Oscar Alaniz-Gurdian was found shot with multiple gunshot wounds to the body on Dec. 6 around 10:30 p.m.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are further investigating to identify a possible suspect and motive.
A $25,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
If anyone has information in regards to this investigation, please call 301-516-2512.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
You must log in to post a comment.