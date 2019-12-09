BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 34-year-old Davon “Big Baby” Crowner has now been sentenced in the murder of another man in broad daylight in 2016.
Crowner was sentenced to life, plus 35 years, in prison for the murder of Xavier Starke, using a handgun in a crime of violence, wearing carrying and transporting a handgun and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
This sentence will run consecutive to his current sentence in Baltimore County for accessory to murder, the Office of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City said.
On June 11, 2016, police were called in the late afternoon to the unit block of Shipley Street for a man shot in the head.
When they arrived they found Starke laying in the middle of the road, shot five times, with nine casings at the crime scene around him, all matching.
Multiple witnesses positively identified Crowner as the shooter, leading to his arrest in August 2017.
He was prohibited from possessing a firearm since 2004 from an armed robbery conviction.
“This sentence ensures that this violent individual will never again terrorize our communities,” said State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. “I thank Chief Seidel for successfully prosecuting this case, the Baltimore City Police Department, and the community members for all working together to pursue and punish this cold-blooded murderer to the fullest extent of the law.”
