BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a two-month-old baby’s death from November 2018 as a homicide.
On November 11, 2018 at around 7:05 p.m., officers responded to Johns Hopkins Hospital where two-month-old Syncere Curry of the 1000 block of Webb Court had been brought in unresponsive.
Doctors told Curry’s parents and officers the baby had no brain activity and pronounced him dead shortly after.
Medical Examiners performed an autopsy, and homicide detectives were called and began investigating the case.
On December 6, 2019, Medical Examiner doctors said that Curry had multiple head injuries which caused the baby’s death. The case has been ruled a homicide and the investigation is open and ongoing.
This story is developing.
