DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — The viewing for a 15-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a drunk driver will be Monday.
Trinity Lynn Brooks died last Tuesday when she was run over on a Dundalk sidewalk.
30-year-old Jennifer Jones is charged with negligent manslaughter. Police found 92 mini bottles of alcohol in her car.
Brooks’ viewings will be from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Monday night at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk.
