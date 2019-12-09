  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Crime, drunk drivers, Dundalk, Jennifer Jones, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Trinity Brooks


DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — The viewing for a 15-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a drunk driver will be Monday.

Trinity Lynn Brooks died last Tuesday when she was run over on a Dundalk sidewalk.

30-year-old Jennifer Jones is charged with negligent manslaughter. Police found 92 mini bottles of alcohol in her car.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Brooks’ viewings will be from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Monday night at the Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk.

Comments