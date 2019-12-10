Comments
ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old girl in Anne Arundel County has been reported missing.
Autumn Schieke of Arnold was last seen on December 6 in Arnold.
Police did not say what she was last seen wearing or any specifics about where in Arnold she was seen.
If you have any information regarding Autumn or her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Anne Arundel County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 410.222.8763.
Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 410.222.4700.
