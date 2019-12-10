Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in North Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 5400 block of Midwood Avenue at 12:00 p.m. for a reported shooting.
Soon after, they located a 19 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
