BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners approved Tuesday the 2020-21 school year calendar at its regularly scheduled meeting.
For the 2020-21 school year, the first day of school is Monday, August 31, 2020, and the last day of school is scheduled for Thursday, June 11, 2021.
Additional dates schools will be closed include:
- Winter Break: December 24 to January 1
- Spring Break: March 29 to April 5
You can view the approved 2020-21 school year calendar by clicking here.
