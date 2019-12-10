Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Holiday, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, St. John Properties, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Employees at one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic are getting a special surprise for Christmas this year.

St. John Properties will pay a surprise $10 million bonus to all 198 of its employees.

St. John Properties said the surprise was to celebrate the company’s goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, flex/RD&D, retail and warehouse space in eight states, according to a press release.

All 198 St. John Properties employees are being paid a bonus based on years of service, with the average employee receiving $50,000, the company said.

The bonus will be on top of the company’s annual year-end bonus and other benefits, they said in the press release.

“To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives,” said company founder and chairman Edward St. John. “I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”

Comments