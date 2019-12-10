



Employees at one of the largest commercial real estate firms in the Mid-Atlantic are getting a special surprise for Christmas this year.

St. John Properties will pay a surprise $10 million bonus to all 198 of its employees.

St. John Properties said the surprise was to celebrate the company’s goal of developing 20 million square feet of office, flex/RD&D, retail and warehouse space in eight states, according to a press release.

St. John Properties 1 Employees react after learning they will be receiving $10 million in bonuses from their employer, St. John Properties. Credit: St. John Properties

St. John Properties 4 St. John Properties founder and chairman Edward St. John announces $10 million in bonuses for the company's nearly 200 employees. Credit: St. John Properties

All 198 St. John Properties employees are being paid a bonus based on years of service, with the average employee receiving $50,000, the company said.

It’s our honor to publicly announce that a $10 mil bonus will be paid to all SJP employees in celebration of achieving our goal of developing 20 mil SF of CRE space! We are thankful for each of our employees, and thrilled to reward them in such a big way! https://t.co/EhfuulmVoG pic.twitter.com/pdw3zH6DbF — St. John Properties (@stjohnprop) December 9, 2019

The bonus will be on top of the company’s annual year-end bonus and other benefits, they said in the press release.

“To celebrate the achievement of our goal, we wanted to reward our employees in a big way that would make a significant impact on their lives,” said company founder and chairman Edward St. John. “I am thankful for every one of our employees, for their hard work and dedication. I couldn’t think of a better way to show it.”