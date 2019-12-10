Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Harbor Tunnel, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, MDTA, Talkers, Traffic


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority warns drivers of concrete repairs, milling and paving operations resulting in a Thursday night through the weekend closure of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel northbound bore Dec. 12 through Dec. 16.

Closures are expected to take place Thursday starting at 8:30 p.m. through Monday ending at 4:40 a.m.

Two-way traffic will operate in the southbound bore and I-696, the Key Bridge, I-95, or Fort McHenry Tunnel should be used as alternative routes, officials said.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and drive the speed limit.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

