Closures are expected to take place Thursday starting at 8:30 p.m. through Monday ending at 4:40 a.m.
**EXPECT DELAYS** I-895 Harbor Tunnel northbound bore closes Thursday night through the weekend. Two-way traffic will operate in southbound bore (I-95/I-695 as alt routes). Details https://t.co/FONsT6s2T0 #895bmore #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/wqR2Fv8Wd5
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) December 10, 2019
Two-way traffic will operate in the southbound bore and I-696, the Key Bridge, I-95, or Fort McHenry Tunnel should be used as alternative routes, officials said.
Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and drive the speed limit.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
