BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man pleaded guilty Monday to a string of robberies including five bank robberies and five armed robberies at liquor stores.
According to his plea agreement, Anthony Eugene Wiggins, 40, committed the robberies between September and October of 2018.
During each of the liquor and convenience store robberies, Wiggins brandished a firearm and, in two instances, discharged the firearm during the robberies.
In nearly all of the robberies, Wiggins threatened victim employees with physical violence and, during one robbery, fought with and assaulted a store customer and a victim employee.
Wiggins was on federal supervised release at the time of the robberies, having previously been convicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Wiggins and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Wiggins will be sentenced to between 10 years and 19 years in federal prison for the robberies and gun charge, and up to two years in federal prison for violating his federal supervised release.
