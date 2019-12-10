LARGO, Md. (WJZ) — Deputies arrested Fredrick Scott on a warrant for the alleged burglary of a home in Largo.
Scott broke into a home in the 9400 block of Grand Blvd where he stole a victim’s dog and damaged property on November 7, according to the release.
Deputies found Scott in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road getting out of his car when they arrested him, officials said.
He was taken to the County Department of Corrections.
Scott is charged with third-degree burglary, fourth-degree burglary and malicious destruction of property.
