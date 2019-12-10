DUNDALK, Md. WJZ) — Mourners gathered for a funeral Tuesday morning for a 15-year-old Baltimore County girl who was killed last week by an alleged drunk driver.
Trinity Brooks’ hearse passed by the scene where she was struck and killed last Tuesday. Friends tell us she was walking home from the grocery store.
She died there on the scene, only a block away from her home.
Police said the driver- Jennifer Jones- admitted to drinking all day. Police said they also found nearly 100 botles of alcohol and traces of what they believe to be marijuana and heroin in Jones’ Nissan Altima and coat pocket.
Trinity is being remembered as someone who lifted others up.
“We haven’t even graduated 10th grade yet,” her friend Destiny said. “And, she’s already gone. She is only 15. She’s not even 16- hasn’t had her sweet 16 or anything. And, now she can’t ever have that.”
“I talked to her that day saying, ‘I’ll see you tomorrow,’ and that day never came.” her other friend Ryan added.
Jones is being charged with negligent manslaughter by vehicle, and is held without bond.
